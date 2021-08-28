H.E.R. set for first major acting role in ‘The Color Purple’ musical

H.E.R. has landed her first Hollywood film role, appearing in Blitz Bazawule’s new adaptation of The Color Purple.

The songwriter will play Squeak, who moves from working as a waitress to an aspiring singer in the musical, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Corey Hawkins (In The Heights) also stars in the film, directed by Bazawule (Black Is King). Oprah Winfrey, who made her feature acting debut in Steven Spielberg’s 1985 film adaptation of The Color Purple, is producing the movie under her Harpo Films banner. Spielberg is also on board as a producer via his Amblin Entertainment company.

H.E.R. has previously won an Oscar for her song ‘Fight For You’ from Judas And The Black Messiah. The singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist also has won four Grammys.

The Color Purple is due for release on December 20, 2023.

Last month (July 5) the singer opened up about working with Barack and Michelle Obama on a new Netflix series, hailing it as a “life-changing” experience.

H.E.R. joined forces with the former US President on We The People, which sees her exploring the importance of educating children through music.

“It was more exciting more than anything, it made me really want to, you know, kill it just because of them being attached and them being a part of it,” she said.

“It’s like, wow, you know, I am a part of something that the Obamas [did]. It’s kind of life-changing, you know?”

H.E.R. will also be among several acts performing at the forthcoming Global Citizen Live concerts, playing the Paris date alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, and Christine and the Queens.