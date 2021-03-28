Halle Berry responds to radio host’s “disgusting” comments: “All Black women are beautiful and worthy”

Halle Berry has responded to “disgusting” comments made by a Buffalo radio host who compared his toast preferences to the skin tones of Black women.

Last week (March 24), Rob Lederman, the co-host of 97 Rock’s ‘Morning Bull’, referenced Berry, Gayle King and Serena Williams when discussing the subject during an episode of Rich Gaenzler’s radio show.

“I may get into trouble for this,” Lederman said on the show. “I will never go to Serena Williams level. But I’m very comfortable with, I’m very comfortable… a Halle Berry level. I need a little bit of mulatto still coming through.” He later added: “Gayle King is not even on my toaster level.”

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter on Saturday (March 27), Berry posted a 45-second clip of the segment. “Disgusting,” she wrote. “It’s ridiculous this type of nonsense is still being broadcasted across airwaves. ALL Black women are beautiful and worthy, Rob Lederman. GTFOH.”

Disgusting. It’s ridiculous this type of nonsense is still being broadcasted across airwaves. ALL Black women are beautiful and worthy, Rob Lederman. GTFOH. https://t.co/9qMrLysjy2 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 26, 2021

Following Lederman’s on-air comments, New York-based Pegula Sports and Entertainment issued a statement condemning racism and shared its decision to terminate Gaenzler from his role as its in-arena host.

“All organizations across the Pegula Sports & Entertainment umbrella strongly condemn racism in all forms,” the statement said. “We are deeply disturbed by the comments made this morning by a co-host on Rich Gaenzler’s radio show.

“They were unacceptable, inappropriate, and there is no place for them in our community. The Sabres and Bandits therefore have made the decision to terminate him from his duties as our in-arena host.”

Advertisement

According to Hollywood Reporter, a number of local outlets reported that Lederman was also suspended from his position by Cumulus Media, which owns 97 Rock. Advertisers also pulled their ads and marketing from the station.

Meanwhile, Halle Berry has said it’s “heartbreaking” that a Black woman hasn’t won a Best Actress Oscar since she did in 2002.

Nearly 20 years after winning the award for her role in Monster’s Ball, where she starred as alongside Billy Bob Thornton and the late Heath Ledger, the actor opened up about the Academy not awarding the title to another Black woman since.