‘Halloween Ends’ will “make people angry”, says Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis has teased what to expect from the upcoming follow-up to Halloween Kills.

The final instalment in director David Gordon Green’s Halloween reboot trilogy, Halloween Ends, is scheduled to be released in October 2022, Curtis again reprising the role of Laurie Strode for her (supposedly) final battle against Michael Myers. Halloween Kills, meanwhile arrives in UK cinemas today (October 16).

Speaking to NME‘s Claire Lim about next year’s finale, Curtis said: “So there’s one more film to make and I know what it’s about, and it’s going to blow people’s minds open.

“It’s going to make people very angry and it’s going to be shocking because it asks a lot of questions. So that’s all I can tell you.”

Halloween Ends will mark the 13th film in the franchise, and while billed as the final bow, Curtis is open to another filmmaker’s interpretation of the town of Haddonfield.

Asked what she’d say to people who want more Halloween movies after Halloween Ends, Curtis said: “I signed up because David Gordon Green wrote a really interesting script. The last thing I thought I’d do was another Halloween movie. I had other stuff I was doing, I was very happy.

“But I was really impressed with his understanding of not only what happened to Laurie [Strode] but this now trilogy of stories. If another filmmaker comes up with an interesting story to tell, I’m never gonna say I’m uninterested in telling that story.

“I can’t imagine it. It’s unlikely to me. It would be shocking to me to imagine somebody topping what David Green is doing in a trilogy of movies, all directed by the same person, all made by the same crew, all acted by the same group of people, I would be shocked.

“But it’s not impossible, as I just said to you, creativity is the source. It’s the source of all of it, so if somebody comes up with something super creative, I would be happy to join them. I just find it hard to imagine that that’s going to occur.”

In NME’s three-star review, Halloween Kills is described as “a bit of a mess” which offers a “fun night out filled with gory action” – although it suffers by sidelining Curtis.

