Hans Zimmer proposes to partner on stage at London show

Hans Zimmer proposed to his girlfriend on stage yesterday evening (June 15) during a live performance at London’s O2 Arena.

The Academy Award-winning composer held two shows at the London venue on Wednesday and Thursday this week, where he performed the scores from films including Gladiator, The Dark Knight and Interstellar.

As the evening was drawing to a close, the 65-year-old musician asked his partner, Dina De Luca, to join him on stage. “Why did I bring you up here? I was going to ask you something really important,” he said (via Associated Press). “Did you lock the back door? Is the milk in the fridge? Do we have any sorbet in the freezer?”

Advertisement

He then popped the question, asking: “Will you marry me?” The couple hugged as the arena erupted into applause and gave the newly engaged pair a standing ovation.

A spokesperson for Zimmer confirmed that Zimmer had indeed proposed to his partner.

Did Hans Zimmer just propose to his gf in front of us???? #hanszimmer #london pic.twitter.com/cDw37mKfrC — Ghida, RD (@ghidaarnaout) June 15, 2023

As if I just watched Hans Zimmer propose to his partner and then follow it up by getting her to sit next to him while he played Time 😭😭😭 — krista (@kristajmosborne) June 15, 2023

After the proposal, Zimmer, who has been married twice before, told the crowd he had “this one little number left”, before performing the track ‘Time’ from the 2010 film Inception starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

The composer was joined at the shows by his band and the Ukrainian Odessa Opera Orchestra & Friends.

Advertisement

Paying special tribute to the latter, Zimmer said: “I think it takes enormous courage to sit here, smile at you, play without flaw for three hours while you do not know what’s going on at home and everything is going on at home.”

He previously teamed up with the orchestra as he kicked off his UK tour at London’s O2 Arena back in March last year.

“When Covid stopped us from coming here 885 days ago, we booked our orchestra from the Ukraine, from Odessa, and we only managed to get 10 people out… So just welcome them…” Zimmer said before he introduced the orchestra, to a standing ovation.

Elsewhere, the composer’s life and career was the subject of an hour-long BBC Two documentary, Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel, last October.