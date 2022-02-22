Harrison Ford reportedly helps crew member who had heart attack on ‘Indiana Jones 5’ set

Harrison Ford reportedly helped a crew member who suffered a suspected heart attack on the set of Indiana Jones 5.

The actor, reprising his titular role in the forthcoming film, is said to have noticed the medical emergency at Pinewood Studios on Monday (February 21).

“All of a sudden a male member of crew collapsed,” a source close to the production told The Sun. They said Ford “was standing just yards away and yelled for a medic”.

They went on to say “there was a huge amount of panic” at the time, as “the on-site first aider did CPR while they waited for an air ambulance and paramedics to arrive”.

There has been no update on the condition of the crew member in question, while the source added that cast and crew members have “been at Pinewood and are due to finish Friday”.

At the end of last year, rumours emerged that Phoebe Waller-Bridge might be in line to replace Harrison Ford as the lead actor in the Indiana Jones franchise.

The Fleabag creator and star is starring opposite Ford in the fifth film in the instalment, and reports suggest that her character – currently undisclosed – could in fact be the lead.

According to The Daily Mail, producer Kathleen Kennedy wants to make “big” changes with the new film, which could see Waller-Bridge take over the lead role.

“It would be a huge statement, and a great role for Phoebe,” the publication reported.