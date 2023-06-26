Harrison Ford says he has no plans to retire yet

Harrison Ford has confirmed that he has no plans to retire from acting just yet.

The actor – who is stepping back from his iconic role as the titular character in the Indiana Jones franchise after the fifth and final instalment, Dial of Destiny – has shared that retiring altogether is not a prospect for him.

“I don’t,” Ford replied to CNN in a new interviews after being asked if he had plans to retire. “I don’t do well when I don’t have work. I love to work. I love to feel useful. It’s my jones. I want to be helpful.”

Asked what it is about acting that keeps him going, Ford said: “It is the people you get to work with.”

“The intensity and the intimacy of collaboration. It’s the combined ambition somehow forged from words on a page. I don’t plan what I want to do in a scene. I don’t feel obliged to do anything. I’m naturally affected by things that I work on.”

Back in April this year, Ford said he would be done with the Indiana Jones franchise after the new film came out.

“This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character – I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film,” he told Total Film.

The fifth instalment of the action-adventure film takes place in the years depicted between the 1989 film The Last Crusade and 2008’s Crystal Skull. It also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen.

In a four-star review of The Dial Of Destiny, NME wrote: “The biggest question – could another director succeed Steven Spielberg after four Indy films in a row – is well-answered. James Mangold, who also co-wrote Dial Of Destiny with Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp, has a strong action CV that includes X-Men outings Wolverine and Logan. Here, he marshals frantic set pieces with plenty of quite noticeable CGI.

“This is perhaps sad for those weaned on the superb practical effects of earlier Indy outings. Still, it’s a lively, enthralling tale with some particularly emotive scenes in the final act that are bound to cause a tear or two. Some will ask why make this film at all? The answer should be, why not?”

Elsewhere, Ford recently shared that he “never thought” he’d be a successful movie star.

Indian Jones And The Dial Of Destiny is out in UK cinemas on June 28.