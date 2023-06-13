Harrison Ford says he “never thought” he’d be a successful movie star

Harrison Ford has said he never intended to become a “rich and famous” movie star.

The actor, who returns to one of his classic roles in upcoming sequel Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, reflected on his career during an interview with People magazine.

“I never thought that I would be a leading man,” Ford said. “I really was just hoping I could make a living as an actor and not have to supplement my income with some other side hustle… I thought I would be lucky to have a character part on a regular TV show.”

He added: “No one ever believes this, but I never wanted to be rich and famous. I just wanted to be an actor.”

Along with Indiana Jones, Ford has reprised many of his biggest roles in recent years, including Han Solo in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rick Deckard in Blade Runner sequel, Blade Runner 2049.

Over his career, his other notable film credits include The Fugitive, Air Force One, What Lies Beneath and Patriot Games.

The actor will make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain America: Brave New World, where he plays Thaddeus Ross. The character was originally played by William Hurt, who died in March 2022.

Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson will take up the Captain America moniker in the film, following Steve Rogers played by Chris Evans. Other cast members include Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas and Liv Tyler.

Ford’s next film, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, is released in cinemas on June 28.