Harrison Ford’s Oscars speech contained some old ‘Blade Runner’ gripes

Harrison Ford used his Best Editing winner announcement at the 2021 Oscars to share notes about how Blade Runner could be improved.

The actor, who portrayed Rick Deckard in the 1982 Ridley Scott-directed sci-fi classic, poked fun at some of the editing choices in the 40-year-old movie.

“I’d like to share some notes, some editorial suggestions that were prepared after the screening of, uh, a movie I was in,” he read aloud at last night’s (April 25) awards ceremony. “Opening too choppy. Why is this voice-over track so terrible? He sounds drugged.”

He continued: “Were they all on drugs? Dekker at the piano is interminable. Flashback dialogue is confusing. Is he listening to a tape? Why do we need the third cut to the eggs? The synagogue music is awful on the street. We’ve got to use Vangelis. Up to Zora’s death, the movie is deadly dull. This movie gets worse every screening.”

Harrison Ford just read these Blade Runner notes I shared 6 days ago on The Oscars! https://t.co/oytzZMqLpf pic.twitter.com/tTJxAFR1FB — Will McCrabb (@mccrabb_will) April 26, 2021

It’s not the first time Ford has criticised Blade Runner’s original theatrical cut. For decades it was rumoured that he did the film’s narration intentionally poorly owing to the fact that he didn’t agree that narration needed to be added.

He squashed those suspicions in a 2002 interview with Playboy in which he clarified that he did several narration takes to the best of his ability, but was surprised that editors chose to run with what he provided. “I never thought they’d use it,” he said.

When Ford stopped making his quips at the 93rd Academy Awards yesterday, Sound Of Metal was revealed to be the winner of the Best Editing award.

See the full list of winners here.