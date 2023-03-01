‘Harry Potter’ actor Evanna Lynch defends J.K. Rowling over trans controversy

Harry Potter actor Evanna Lynch has addressed J.K. Rowling’s trans controversy, describing her as an author who advocates for “the most vulnerable members of society”.

In recent years, Rowling has generated uproar with a number of remarks that many have perceived as transphobic. In 2020, Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint defended transgender women and men after Rowling questioned the phrase “people who menstruate” on Twitter.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction,” Rowling wrote in a Twitter thread at the time. “If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

Lynch, who plays Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films, defended Rowling at the time on Twitter, with the subsequent backlash leading her to delete her account. “I think it’s irresponsible to discuss such a delicate topic over Twitter through fragmented thoughts and I wish Jo wouldn’t,” she wrote at the time. “That said, as a friend and admirer of Jo I can’t forget what a generous and loving person she is.”

The actor has since discussed the controversy around the author in an interview with The Telegraph, where she referred to her past comments.

“I was very naive when I was dragged into that conversation,” Lynch told the outlet. “I didn’t even know there were two sides. I had a view of, like, good and bad.

“I do have compassion for both sides of the argument. I know what it was like to be a teenager who hated my body so much I wanted to crawl out of my skin, so I have great compassion for trans people and I don’t want to add to their pain.”

She added: “I do also think it’s important that J.K. Rowling has been amplifying the voices of detransitioners. I had this impulse to go, ‘Let’s all just stop talking about it,’ and I think probably I’m a bit braver now about having uncomfortable conversations…

“I just felt that her character has always been to advocate for the most vulnerable members of society. The problem is that there’s a disagreement over who’s the most vulnerable. I do wish people would just give her more grace and listen to her.”

Harry Potter co-star Helena Bonham Carter previously defended Rowling over her views, describing the backlash as “a load of bollocks”.

“I think she’s been hounded,” the actor told The Times. “It’s been taken to the extreme, the judgmentalism of people. She’s allowed her opinion, particularly if she’s suffered abuse. Everybody carries their own history of trauma and forms their opinions from that trauma and you have to respect where people come from and their pain.”

The controversy around Rowling’s views have led to boycotts of video game Hogwarts Legacy, which is set in the Wizarding World universe. Despite the backlash, the game managed to sell over 12 million units in its first two weeks.