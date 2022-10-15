‘Harry Potter’ cast pay tribute to “incredible” co-star Robbie Coltrane

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have paid tribute to Robbie Coltrane, who has died aged 72.

The actor’s passing was confirmed by his agent Belinda Wright yesterday (October 14). A cause of death is not yet known.

Coltrane portrayed half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in all eight films in the Harry Potter series (2001–2011).

In a statement issued to Variety, Radcliffe (who played Harry Potter) wrote: “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set.

“I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner Of Azkaban [2004] when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.”

Radcliffe added: “I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

Watson, who played Hermione Granger in Harry Potter, paid tribute to Coltrane on her Instagram Stories feed. “Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult,” she said.

“His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant – he could fill ANY space with his brilliance.”

Watson continued: “Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory.

“Know how much I adore and admire you. I’ll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs, and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us.”

She concluded: “There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione.”

Ron Weasley actor Rupert Grint posted a picture of Coltrane in character as Hagrid, writing: “No one else on this planet could [have] played Hagrid, only Robbie.

“Just as Hagrid was in the books and films Robbie was in life- warm, compassionate and hilarious. A giant hearted man who was still looking out for us even decades later. Sending love to his family. See you on the other side Bobser.”

Bonnie Wright, who portrayed Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter series, said she was “heartbroken by the passing of Robbie Coltrane” in a post on Twitter.

“Hagrid was my favourite character!” Wright added. “Robbie portrayed Hagrid’s warmth, sense of home & unconditional love for his students and magical creatures so brilliantly. Thanks for all the laughter. Miss you Robbie. Sending love to your family.”

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, meanwhile, shared an image of herself with Coltrane along with a heartfelt message. “I’ll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again,” it began.

“He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children.”

Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton said: “One of my fondest memories of filming Harry Potter was a night shoot on the first film [2001’s …Philosopher’s Stone] in the forbidden forest.

“I was 12. Robbie cared & looked after everyone around […] him. Effortlessly. And made them laugh. Effortlessly. He was a big friendly giant on screen but even more so in real life. Love you mate – thank you for everything xx.”

Earlier this year, Coltrane appeared with the Harry Potter cast in HBO Max‘s TV reunion special Return To Hogwarts.

The late actor is also well known for his film roles in the James Bond films GoldenEye (1995) and The World Is Not Enough (1999), as well as the TV series Cracker. Coltrane earned three BAFTA awards for playing psychologist Dr. Edward ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald in the show.