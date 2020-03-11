‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe says it’s his dream to play David Bowie

Daniel Radcliffe has said he would love to play David Bowie in a film one day.

The Harry Potter actor revealed the dream role when asked if he would be ever be interested in taking on music biopic roles.

Speaking in interview with Fox News ahead of his new film Escape from Pretoria, Radcliffe said: “If you’re talking like dream thing, who would it be fun to play and which songs it would be great to sing, then I suppose it’d be David Bowie.

Advertisement

“But I’m not actually submitting myself for that. I don’t think I’d be good, and I certainly think there are people that’d be better. And also, we don’t need to make a film about everyone’s life.

“If it was a musician that I loved as well, there would also be this sort of twin pressure of I don’t want to screw up a movie about my favourite musician.”

The actor continued: “Maybe something punk or something from the ’70s that would require less singing ability on my part. That might be good.”

The actor plays political prisoner Tim Jenkin in Escape from Pretoria, which is in cinemas now.

Meanwhile, Radcliffe was just yesterday forced to clarify that he does not have coronavirus, after a false report from a fake BBC News Twitter account spreading the news emerged.