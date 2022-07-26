Kevin Feige teases Harry Styles’ return to Marvel as Eros

Harry Styles‘ return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe following his debut in Eternals last year has been teased by Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios.

Styles appeared as Eros – also known as Starfox – the brother of Thanos in a post-credits Eternals scene which featured him alongside Pip, a troll-like CGI character voiced by Patton Oswalt.

While appearing at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Feige indicated that both characters would be making their return to the MCU, though stopped short of revealing what projects they might be appearing in.

“The adventures of Eros and Pip is something that is very exciting for us,” Feige said during an interview with MTV News, in which he also responded to Ryan Gosling’s call to play Ghost Rider.

“You’re talking about Ghost Rider, we’ve got Blade, we’ve got Doctor Strange with the supernatural angles. We’ve got the street-level with our announcement of Daredevil and of course Spidey, going into the street-level heroes. And cosmic. And that’s where our friends Eros and Pip live.”

Styles made his first appearance in a feature film back in 2017 in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. This year, he’ll star in both Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling alongside Florence Pugh, along with the upcoming romantic drama My Policeman. The second trailer for Don’t Worry Darling, which arrives in cinemas in September, was released last week.

Marvel announced a slate of new films and TV shows at this year’s Comic-Con. Phase five will begin with Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantamania in February next year, and will include six films and six series, ending with Thunderbolts in mid-2024. The sixth phase will include a reboot of Fantastic Four and two Avengers movies – Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, both of which will be released in 2025.