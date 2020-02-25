Harvey Weinstein rushed to hospital after being found guilty of two counts of sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein has been rushed to hospital with chest pains after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault following a trial in New York.

The disgraced former Hollywood film producer was reportedly suffering high blood pressure and heart palpitations on his way to jail following his conviction on Monday (February 24).

A spokesman for Weinstein later said he was diverted to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, which has facilities that provides medical care for prisoners.

The new comes after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping a woman in 2013.

Weinstein’s spokesman said he did not know why the former movie mogul went to Bellevue or how long he would be there. Multiple American news outlets reported that he had complained of chest pains.

His attorney Donna Rotunno told CNN he was suffering heart palpitations and high blood pressure.

The disgraced film producer’s New York trial began back in January on the same day that he was separately charged with rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles.

The jury of seven men and five women serving in Weinstein’s case at the State Supreme Court in Manhattan, New York returned the guilty verdicts on two counts yesterday (February 24) after five days of deliberations.