Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in James Gunn’s DC Universe

Henry Cavill has revealed that he will not be returning as the DCEU’s Superman.

The actor posted a statement on Instagram on December 15 revealing that he will not return to the fan-favourite role following a meeting with DCEU co-CEO and filmmaker James Gunn and DC Studios co-president Peter Safran. Cavill, who initially confirmed his return to the superhero universe franchise in October, wrote: “I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone.”

“I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October.”

Adding that the news wasn’t “the easiest” to digest, Cavill continued: “The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

Gunn has since revealed that the DCEU will be moving forward with a younger Superman, though he left the door open for Cavill’s return in a future instalment of the 10-year DCEU plan. “In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill,” he tweeted, adding, “But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

The news of Cavill’s departure follows Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkin’s remarks yesterday (December 14) regarding the cancellation of a second Wonder Woman sequel. “When there started being backlash about [Wonder Woman 3] not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread,” Jenkins wrote in her lengthy statement on social media in the wake of reports that Gunn and Safran had told her that her treatment did not fit current plans for the DCEU.

Reiterating that she had been willing to make any changes asked of her for the sake of the movie, Jenkins shared, “It was my understanding that there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”