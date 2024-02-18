Here are all the winners from the BAFTAs 2024

The 77th BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) are taking place tonight (February 18) – check out all the winners so far below.

The ceremony is being hosted by David Tennant for the first time, taking place at London’s Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre.

The nominations were announced in January, with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer picking up the most nods with 13, while Barbie and Saltburn were up for five each.

In the end, Oppenheimer did take away the most awards, winning a total of seven, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy. Poor Things came in second, with a total of five wins.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor performed ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ at the ceremony, following on from its huge resurgence in popularity as a result of its memorable inclusion in the final scene in Saltburn. Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham also performed ‘Time After Time’ during the In Memoriam segment of the show.

Samantha Morton was also awarded the BAFTA Fellowship Award, while the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award was handed out to June Givanni, a Guyanese-born, London-based film curator, who has long supported and platformed African cinema.

Check out the full list of BAFTA winners below.

Best Film

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Poor Things

Outstanding British Film

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest – WINNER

Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – WINNER

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Leading Actress

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things – WINNER

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

Leading Actor

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Supporting Actress

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

Supporting Actor

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers

Robert De Niro, Killers of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer – WINNER

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

EE Rising Star

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce – WINNER

Sophie Wilde

Outstanding debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Earth Mama – WINNER

How To Have Sex

Is There Anybody Out There?

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

Adapted Screenplay

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction – WINNER

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Film not in the English Language

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest – WINNER

Documentary

20 Days In Mariupol – WINNER

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Wham!

Animated Film

The Boy And The Heron – WINNER

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Cinematography

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER

Casting

The Holdovers – WINNER

All Of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

How To Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Make Up & Hair

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER

Original Score

Killers of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Production Design

Barbie

Killers of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER

The Zone of Interest

Special Visual Effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things – WINNER

Sound

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest – WINNER

British Short Animation

Crab Day – WINNER

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

British Short Film

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster – WINNER

Such A Lovely Day

Yellow