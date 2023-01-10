Here are all the winners from the Golden Globes 2023 – rolling list

The Golden Globes 2023 will take place tonight (January 10) in Los Angeles, with the awards show returning to TV after a year off the air.
The 2022 ceremony was not broadcast after numerous actors, companies and others boycotted its organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) over a lack of diversity and allegations of corruption.
However, the 2023 edition will be shown on NBC and Peacock in the US, and will be available to UK viewers later on Peacock and Sky. This year, the film categories are led by Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Insherin, which is up for eight nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy.
Elsewhere, Everything Everywhere All At Once is up for six awards, while The Fabelmans and Babylon follow with five nods apiece.
In the TV categories, Abbott Elementary has the most nominations with five, while The White Lotus, Pam And Tommy, and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are also in the running for multiple trophies.
See the full list of winners below, updated as they’re announced (highlighted in bold), and check back to NME.com during the ceremony for all the action from the Golden Globes 2023.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Olivia Colman – Empire Of Light
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Austin Butler – Elvis
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Hugh Jackman – The Son
Bill Nighy – Living
Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Babylon
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once – winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Diego Calva – Babylon
Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver – White Noise
Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin – winner
Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
RRR (India)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – winner
Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dolly De Leon – Triangle Of Sadness
Carey Mulligan – She Said
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Brad Pitt – Babylon
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once – winner
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Best Director — Motion Picture
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way Of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Todd Field – Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Steven Spielberg – Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon – winner
John Williams – The Fabelmans
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
‘Carolina,’ Taylor Swift (Where The Crawdads Sing)
‘Ciao Papa,’ Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
‘Hold My Hand,’ Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
‘Lift Me Up,’ Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
‘Naatu Naatu,’ Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) – winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Colin Firth – The Staircase
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner Of Heaven
Evan Peters – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan – Pam And Tommy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Richard Jenkins – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen – Pam And Tommy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
John Lithgow – The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
John Turturro – Severance
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary – winner
Henry Winkler – Barry
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear – winner
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders In The Building
Wednesday
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary – winner
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain – George And Tammy
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Lily James – Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts – Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Claire Danes – Fleishman Is In Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under The Banner Of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Julia Garner – Ozark
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily
Best Television Series – Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
Diego Luna – Andor
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Emma D’Arcy – House Of The Dragon
Laura Linney – Ozark
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
Zendaya – Euphoria