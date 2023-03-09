Here are Jenna Ortega’s favourite horror movies

Jenna Ortega has shared a list of her favourite horror films.

The actor, known for starring in Wednesday, has gradually become a horror regular following roles in the Scream franchise, The Babysitter: Killer Queen and X from director Ti West.

Ortega previously shared some of her favourite horror films during an interview with Rotten Tomatoes. You can check out the list below.

Prom Night (1980)

Insidious (2010)

Possession (1981)

The Witch (2015)

Persona (1966)

Speaking about The Witch by director Robert Eggers, Ortega said: “I have a lot of admiration for The Witch. Everything about it – the cinematography, storyline, the performances – it’s so high quality and so beautifully done. I think that’s a movie I thought about for weeks after I watched it. It just never gets old.”

Ortega said she was recommended Possession by Scream co-star Mikey Madison. “Not only is it hauntingly beautiful, but also unlike anything I’d ever seen before. I love watching a film and getting some kind of adrenalin out of it – that’s when I feel it’s done its job, when a film inspires you and gives you a bunch of ideas.”

These aren’t the only horror films Ortega has referenced over the years. As collated by IndieWire, the actor has also mentioned the likes of Child’s Play, Tim Burton’s Mars Attacks!, Beetlejuice and the original Scream as favourites in interviews.

Speaking in a video with Elle, Ortega said the first instalment in the Chucky franchise was the first film that scared her. “I think the first scary movie I watched or at least saw part of before I ran away in fear was Child’s Play, I want to say.

“My older siblings and my tio were watching and I asked if I could watch the movie with them because I loved movies, and they said,’ No you’re going to be too scared.’”

She added: “They sent me to my room, and I remember peeking around the corner of my hallway to watch the film, and I literally only saw his hand. I screamed in terror because I knew he was this murderous doll, and then every year I would have a nightmare about a hand up until I was about 15.”

In a four-star review of Scream VI, starring Ortega, NME wrote: “Scream VI isn’t perfect: the constant meta references felt inventive in last year’s reboot, but here grow tiresome… luckily, such is the sheer, bloody joy of the thing that you’ll be too preoccupied to notice.”