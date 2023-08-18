Here’s every song on the ‘Blue Beetle’ soundtrack

The full soundtrack for Blue Beetle has been released – check it out below.

Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, the DC superhero outing follows Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) who gains superpowers after an alien Blue Beetle scarab grafts onto his body and gives him a powerful exoskeleton.

The film is the first live-action superhero film with a Latino lead, with Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai) taking up the mantle. Other members of the cast include Bruna Marquezine, Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo and Susan Sarandon.

Who composed the soundtrack for Blue Beetle?

Bobby Krlic, also known under his stage name The Haxan Cloak, composed the score for Blue Beetle. His past soundtrack credits include Ari Aster’s films Midsommar and Beau Is Afraid, the TV series Snowpiercer and video game Returnal.

He’s also produced an album for Goldfrapp and collaborated on tracks with the likes of Father John Misty, Khalid and Troye Sivan.

Speaking about composing the soundtrack for Blue Beetle (via BusinessWire), Krlic said: “It’s always been a dream of mine to write the music for a superhero film. Ángel explained to me how he wanted to make one that felt different, something non-traditional that would make an impact.

“Working with him was an effortless and truly joyful collaboration. He pushed me to make music that was at once unique, challenging and expansive, whilst also being able to exist within a superhero story. I’m incredibly proud of the score, and feel it marks a new chapter for me as a composer.”

You can stream the soundtrack below.

In a three-star review, NME wrote: “As summer blockbusters go, it’s only ever really mildly diverting. But bringing us a first Latino superhero in a DC movie, ably played by the charming Maridueña, is still to be applauded.”