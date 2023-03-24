Here’s every song on the ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ soundtrack

The full soundtrack for John Wick: Chapter 4 has been released – check it out below.

Directed once again by Chad Stahelski, the sequel is the longest and arguably most ambitious entry in the franchise yet – with bigger action sequences and an expanded cast including Bill Skarsgård.

A synopsis reads: “John Wick uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.”

Who composed the soundtrack for John Wick: Chapter 4?

Tyler Bates and Joel J. Richard both return to soundtrack the third sequel. Aside from the John Wick franchise, their other credits individually include Dawn Of The Dead, Guardians Of The Galaxy and Books Of Blood.

The soundtrack also features other artists, including a cover of Martha And The Vandellas’ 1965 track ‘Nowhere To Run’ by Lola Colette, which was produced by Bates with Nick and Sam Wilkerson from the punk band White Reaper.

Rina Sawayama, who stars in John Wick: Chapter 4, features on the soundtrack with her new song ‘Eye For An Eye’, alongside other artists Manon Hollander and In This Moment.

You can stream the full soundtrack below.

“It’s an honour to work with my brother Joel Richard in creating the musical landscape for a decade of John Wick,” Bates said. “Thank you, Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves, for having us on board and making these films with such fire and passion!”

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “John Wick: Chapter 4 is a lot. It runs nearly three hours, introduces multiple new characters, further indulges the series’ trademark elaborate mythology, and at one point adds a brief desert-set horseback chase in an apparent homage to Lawrence of Arabia.

“Yet this latest sequel to the relatively straightforward 2014 revenge action movie also seems hell-bent on proving a theory about self-indulgent blockbuster bloat: it’s not really a problem if the audience is having a good time.”