Here’s every song on the ‘Creed III’ soundtrack

Michael B. Jordan returns to the Rocky universe with Creed III today (March 3), as the film is released in cinemas.

Creed III is the ninth instalment of the Rocky franchise and the first without Sylvester Stallone’s titular boxer. It also marks the directorial debut of Michael B. Jordan who returns as Adonis Creed, the son of Rocky’s longtime rival Apollo.

A synopsis for the film reads: “Still dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed is thriving in his career and family life. When Damian, a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces after serving time in prison, he’s eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.”

Advertisement

“The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian — a fighter who has nothing to lose.”

Who curated the Creed III score?

The original Creed soundtrack was helmed by Composer Ludwig Göransson and featured new songs from Meek Mill, Future, Childish Gambino, Jhené Aiko and Tessa Thompson. Göransson returned to score Creed II, which came alongside a soundtrack produced by Mike Will Made-It.

It was confirmed earlier this year that J. Cole’s Dreamville Records would executive produce the soundtrack to Creed III while The Book of Boba Fett composer Joseph Shirley wrote the score.

“The music for Creed III has been a complete joy to create,” said Shirley. “Working alongside Michael, as director and star in the movie, gave me an exciting perspective into what he wanted to achieve with this score.”

What songs are on the accompanying Creed III soundtrack?

Advertisement

Dreamville Records shared the first single from Creed III’s soundtrack ‘Ma Boy’ in February featuring J.I.D. and Lute while Bas and Black Sherif’s ‘Blood, Sweat & Tears’ ft Kep-P was released last week.

The rest of the soundtrack has been kept under wraps until today though, when the entire album hit streaming services. Check out the complete tracklist below: