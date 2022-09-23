Here’s every song on the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ soundtrack

The full soundtrack list for Don’t Worry Darling has been released – check it out below.

Olivia Wilde’s 1950s sci-fi thriller is released in cinemas today (September 23) and features a period-appropriate soundtrack including artists such as Ray Charles, Little Willie John, The Chords and more.

A synopsis for Don’t Worry Darling reads: “In the 1950s, Alice and Jack live in the idealized community of Victory, an experimental company town that houses the men who work on a top-secret project. While the husbands toil away, the wives get to enjoy the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their seemingly perfect paradise.

“However, when cracks in her idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something sinister lurking below the surface, Alice can’t help but question exactly what she’s doing in Victory.”

The soundtrack, curated by music editor Bill Bernstein, also features an original song by Harry Styles – who stars as Jack Chambers – performed in the film by Styles and Florence Pugh, who plays his wife Alice.

Take a look at the full list of songs here:

‘The Right Time’ – Ray Charles

‘Bang Bang’ – Dizzy Gillespie

‘Where or When’ – Benny Goodman Trio

‘Comin’ Home Baby’ – Mel Tormé

‘Oogum Boogum Song’ – Brenton Wood

‘Tears on My Pillow’ – Little Anthony & The Imperials

‘Twilight Time’ – The Platters

‘Sh-Boom’ – The Chords

‘Need Your Love So Bad’ – Little Willie John

‘Sleep Walk’ – Santo & Johnny

‘You Belong To Me’ – Helen Foster and the Rovers

‘Someone To Watch Over Me’ – Ella Fitzgerald

‘With You All the Time’ – Florence Pugh and Harry Styles

Don’t Worry Darling also features an original score composed by John Powell, which you can listen to below.

In a four-star review of Don’t Worry Darling, NME wrote: “It is, admittedly, quite hard to watch Don’t Worry Darling and not think about the accompanying gossip.

“What we’re trying to say is a really quite good film has been overshadowed needlessly. And that’s a real shame.”

Don’t Worry Darling is out in cinemas now.