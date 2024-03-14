Ethan Coen’s solo directorial debut Drive-Away Dolls is released in the UK this week – check out the full list of songs on its soundtrack below.

The first solo narrative feature from one half of the Coen Brothers stars Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Fosse/Verdon) and Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers, Bad Education) as two friends who embark on a road trip and cross paths with a group of inept criminals.

The film also co-stars Matt Damon, Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, Pedro Pascal and Bill Camp, and is released in UK cinemas on March 15.

Ethan and his brother Joel have started to work separately in recent years after over 30 years of collaborating on modern film classics such as The Big Lebowski, Fargo, No Country For Old Men and Barton Fink.

Their last film together was the 2018 Western anthology The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, with Joel directing The Tragedy of Macbeth in 2021.

Ethan co-wrote Drive-Away Dolls with his wife Tricia Cooke, and speaking to NME about the difference between working by her side compared to Joel, he said: I can’t compare. Every movie is so different. This is just different in a different way than the others have been different. That is so confusing, but it’s weirdly true. It’s just another different movie for me. I mean, by virtue of working with Trish, not with Joel.”

Here’s every song on the Drive-Away Dolls soundtrack

As with many of the films that Ethan Coen has directed, Drive-Away Dolls makes use of transgressive pop music. The following songs all appear on the Carter Burwell-scored film:

‘Blue Bayou’ – Linda Ronstadt

‘Long Long Time’ – Linda Ronstadt

‘Maggot Brain’ – Funkadelic

‘Patti’s Dream’ – Kennelmus

‘You Belong to Me’ – Diana Krall

‘Fly Me To the Moon’ – Diana Krall

‘Dance’ – ESG

‘Eau d’Bedroom Dancing’ – Le Tigre

‘Peanut Butter’ – The Liverbirds

‘Fire’ – Lizzy Mercier Descloux

‘Never Nowhere’ – Longstocking

‘I Love You’ – Asie Payton

‘Cryin’ My Eyes Out (Lyin’ Beside You)’ – Shannon Shaw

‘Got My Mojo Working’ – Joyce Harris & The Daylighters