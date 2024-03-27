Here’s every song on the ‘Road House’ remake soundtrack

Jake Gyllenhaal leads a remake of Patrick Swayze’s 1989 action film Road House.

Directed by Doug Liman (Edge Of Tomorrow, The Bourne Identity), the 2024 version follows UFC fighter Elwood Dalton (Gyllenhaal) who takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse riddled with shady characters.

Other cast members include Daniela Melchior, Conor McGregor, J.D. Pardo, Arturo Castro, Lukas Gage and Billy Magnussen.

Who composed the soundtrack for Road House?

The film’s score is composed by Christophe Beck, who previously worked with Liman on Edge Of Tomorrow and American Made. His other credits include 2011’s The Muppets, Ant-Man, Free Guy and Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

What other songs feature on the soundtrack?

The film features various tracks by other artists including a new track by Post Malone, who also appears in the film, titled ‘Horsepower’.

You can check out a rundown of all the songs in the film below.

‘Horsepower’ – Post Malone

‘Ridin Around’ – Jelly Joseph

‘You Got To Be A Man’ – Natalie Bergman and Friends

‘Johnny Too Bad’ – Natalie Bergman and Friends

‘Kokomo’ – The Beach Boys

‘Enter Sandman’ – Rina Sawayama

‘Praise The Lord’ – Breland

‘Keep On Smilin’ – Rockin’ Dopsie Jr and The Zydeco Twisters

‘I Got Loaded’ – Rockin’ Dopsie Jr and The Zydeco Twisters

‘You’ll Lose A Good Thing’ – Rockin’ Dopsie Jr and The Zydeco Twisters

‘What I Got’ – Jelly Joseph

‘So Right’ – Rafa Carbonell feat. Max Silver

‘Body Wan Shake’ – Fred Motif and Magugu

‘Jukebox Songs’ – Tommy McLain

‘Poke Chop’ – CC Adcock and The Lafayette Marquis

‘Florida Thang’ – Pouya

‘I’m Gonna Get You Pt. 2’ – GC Cameron

‘Island Candy’ – Ruwanga Samath

‘Stealin’ All Day’ – CC Adcock and The Lafayette Marquis

Road House is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.