Here’s how much Margot Robbie will earn from ‘Barbie’

It has been revealed that Margot Robbie, the star and co-producer of Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie, is set to earn around $50million (£39.2million) for the film.

As reported by Variety, Barbie has made $1.18billion (£930million) globally, making it the second highest-grossing film in Warner Bros.’ history and the highest-grossing film ever from a female director. The film earned $356.2million (£279.7million) during its opening weekend.

Due to the film being a box office hit, Robbie is set to earn roughly $50million through her salary and box office bonuses for her role. Gerwig is also likely to receive bonuses due to the film’s outsized success.

Barbie was produced by Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, which focuses on promoting women’s stories and female creators in the industry. Other projects the company has produced include the Oscar-winning film Promising Young Woman, Birds Of Prey, and the critically acclaimed Netflix miniseries Maid.

Robbie was a full supporter of the film from the start, previously recalling in an interview with Collider how she told Warner Bros. she was confident that the film would hit the billion dollar mark. “I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, ok?!,” she said.

In a four-star review of Barbie, NME wrote: “What follows is a nuanced, rose-tinted comedy adventure, set to a stonking pop soundtrack featuring Lizzo and Billie Eilish, that somehow lives up to the immense hype. To borrow a pun from Ken’s coolest jacket (out of a long lineup), Barbie is more than ‘kenough’.”

In other news, the Barbie was banned in Kuwait earlier this week and now faces calls for a ban in Lebanon amid complaints in the Arab nations about the film’s social values.

Despite the film’s overwhelming success, it was recently revealed that a sequel to Barbie might not be happening at all.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, none of the talent involved in making the comedy are contractually obliged to return for a follow-up – including Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who played Barbie and Ken respectively.