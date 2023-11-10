Here’s how much money Ryan Reynolds has lost on Wrexham investment so far

Ryan Reynolds has reacted to news on how much he and co-owner Rob McElhenney lost since buying Wrexham football club.

The takeover has been documented on Welcome to Wrexham, which follows Reynolds and McElhenney as owners of the club.

During the new season’s premiere of the show, Wrexham’s executive director Humphrey Ker told the actors they had lost “loads” of money since they bought the club. Wrexham’s board advisor Shaun Harvey told them they’d lost an estimated £10million on their original investment.

On hearing the news, Reynolds said: “I’m going to throw up.”

McElhenney asked when the duo can expect to earn their money back, to which Harvey replied: “The value that’s coming from the global appeal we’ve been able to create is going to offset those additional costs that we’ve created.

“The biggest thing that will change on promotion [is that] people can see the value of Welcome to Wrexham,” he continued. “They can see the value of the profile that’s being built. That’s when the additional sponsorship revenue can be generated.”

In other news, yesterday (November 9), Reynolds announced a release window for Deadpool 3 with help from Dogpool.

In a post on Twitter/X following the conclusion of the actors’ strike, Reynolds confirmed the sequel will arrive in summer 2024 with an image of the new canine character.

“Did Dogpool save the day? Not a chance in gremlin hell,” Reynolds wrote. “But she IS currently causing the Disney plushy merch department nightmares. Coming with the movie, Summer 2024.”

In the comics, Dogpool is a variant on the Marvel antihero from another universe. The dog, who looks set to star in Deadpool 3, also has their own Instagram account.

The third entry in the series was originally slated to release on May 3, 2024. A specific release date within the new “summer” window has yet to be announced but, according to sources at Deadline, it’s believed the film is billed for July.

Alongside Reynolds as Wade Wilson, Deadpool 3 will star Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Wilson’s fiancée Vanessa and Jennifer Garner as Elektra.