Here’s how Quentin Tarantino ranks the James Bond actors

Quentin Tarantino has revealed his ranking of the James Bond actors.

Speaking to Empire, the Pulp Fiction director was asked to order every 007 star from best to worst. And while he didn’t care to list everyone, he made his top three perfectly clear.

“Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, then just a little under him, Roger Moore. And then everybody else,” he said.

“Connery’s at the top, but I really, really like Pierce Brosnan. I didn’t care for the movies that they put him in, which I always thought was a bit of a tragedy, because I thought he was a very legitimate Bond.”

He added: “I’m a huge Roger Moore fan — I just like Roger Moore a little better when he’s not playing Bond.”

A noted fan of Pierce Brosnan, Tarantino once pitched the actor an idea for a James Bond movie while they were both very drunk.

“It was after Kill Bill Vol. 2, and he wanted to meet me, so I went up to Hollywood one day from the beach, and I met him at the Four Seasons,” Brosnan recalled during an Esquire live watch along of Goldeneye.

“I got there at 7pm, I like to be punctual. 7:15 came around, no Quentin. He was upstairs doing press. Someone sent over a martini, so I had a martini, and I waited till 7:30, and I thought, where the heck is he? Word came down, apologies, so I thought, okay, I’ll have another martini.”

Brosnan recalled that he was “fairly smokered” when Tarantino eventually arrived – and after the director decided to top up his drink, he was “fairly smokered” too.

“He was pounding the table, saying, ‘You’re the best James Bond, I wanna do James Bond!’ And it was very close quarters in the restaurant and I thought, please calm down, but we don’t tell Quentin Tarantino to calm down,” the actor continued.

Brosnan didn’t divulge any details about Tarantino’s idea, though the director has since revealed that the film would have adapted the story of Casino Royale and served as a follow-up to On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, with Bond still grieving following the assassination of his wife.

“That would be a good one to watch,” Brosnan further teased.

Elsewhere, Tarantino recently listed the seven movies he believes to be “perfect” – The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) Jaws (1975), The Exorcist (1973), Annie Hall (1977), Young Frankenstein (1974), and Back To The Future (1985).

The director made the claim while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. He did note, however, that taste in art is subjective, and this his choices may not be everyone’s “cup of tea”.