Here’s what Rebel Wilson accuses Sacha Baron Cohen of in her new book

Rebel Wilson has accused Sacha Baron Cohen of certain behaviour while working on a film, after which she was told to be “professional”.

In her new memoir, Rebel Rising, the Australian actor has opened up about her experience working with Baron Cohen on 2016 comedy The Brothers Grimsby, in which she played his character’s girlfriend.

Wilson said (via People) about beginning to film the movie: “It felt like every time I’d speak to SBC, he’d mention that he wanted me to go naked in a future scene. I was like, ‘Ha, I don’t do nudity, Sacha.’”

The Pitch Perfect star described one particular alleged incident on set: “SBC summons me via a production assistant saying that I’m needed to film an additional scene. ‘Okay, well, we’re gonna film this extra scene,’ SBC says.

Then he pulls his pants down … SBC says very matter-of-factly: ‘Okay, now I want you to stick your finger up my ass.’ And I’m like, ‘What?? … No!!’ …”

She continued: “I was now scared. I wanted to get out of there, so I finally compromised: I slapped him on the ass and improvised a few lines as the character.”

According to People, Wilson wrote that she spoke to a lawyer and her agent about the incident: She explained: “I was encouraged to ‘be professional and finish the film’.” She continued: “My way of dealing with it at that point was to try to laugh it off.”

Wilson also alleged: “I filmed the scene, after demanding rewrites. But I still had to simulate having sex with this guy. I still had to kiss him repeatedly.”

“It really sank in that all this wasn’t something that could be laughed off. I relayed to the producers that I would not be doing any promotion for the film.”

Baron Cohen has responded, denying the accusations. A statement by his representatives read: “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby.”

Baron Cohen’s reps also provided anonymous statements in support of his response from nine people involved in the film, five of whom claim they witnessed the incident and dispute Wilson’s accusations.

Via People, one statement from a producer read: “As per the script, which Rebel had read and approved in advance, her character was attempting to put a finger in Sacha’s character’s butt. At no point did Sacha actually ask her to put a finger in his butt.”

They continued: “Throughout this entire period, she was treated with the utmost respect and empowerment and was welcomed as a collaborator in all creative areas.”

Another added: “This was a scheduled, scripted scene.”

Elsewhere Wilson has claimed that Baron Cohen is threatening legal action against her, naming him an “asshole” who is “trying to stop press coming out about my new book.”