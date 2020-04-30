Disney+ has revealed which films, documentaries and TV shows are arriving on the streaming platform for May 2020.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive on Monday (May 4) along with animated series Star Wars Resistance, while the eighth and final episode of Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian lands tomorrow (May 1). Also arriving tomorrow is the conclusion to Star Wars: The Clone Wars and new documentary series, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.

Beyond the sci-fi opera franchise, Disney+ UK has also confirmed new episodes for the likes of High School Musical: The Musical – The Series as well as Kristen Bell’s high-school performing arts reunion series Encore!

Elsewhere, viewers will be able to watch Walt Disney Animation Studios’ short films in Short Circuit, as well as new documentary Prop Culture, an exclusive look at some of Disney’s iconic movie props.

It’s a Dog’s Life will arrive on May 15, which shows Goofy and Pluto voice actor Bill Farmer meeting some of his favourite real-life dogs that star in the TV and film industries.

Later, on May 22, comedy game show The Big Fib (starring Community‘s Yvette Nicole Brown and The Flight Of The Conchords‘ Rhys Darby) will premiere; a programme that challenges children to spot who’s telling the truth and who’s lying.

Disney+ launched in the UK and Ireland on March 24 following its initial launch in the US in November 2019. The streaming platform boasts exclusivity on Disney, Pixar and Marvel content, which includes all content from the Star Wars universe and 20th Century Fox films.

Head here to see the full list of TV shows and films available on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland.