Highest paid actors list features no women in the top 10

Tom Cruise has topped a list of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, which features no women in the top 10.

As reported by Variety, Cruise is expected to earn $100million or more from Top Gun: Maverick, in combined profits from ticket sales, his salary and his eventual cut of home entertainment rentals and streaming revenue.

Top Gun: Maverick, which released on May 27, has become Paramount’s highest grossing movie after taking £1.2billion at the worldwide box office.

Second on the list is Will Smith for upcoming thriller Emancipation, directed by Antoine Fuqua, which is reportedly set to earn the actor $35million. This is followed by Leonardo DiCaprio at $30million for Martin Scorsese’s next film, Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Others inside the top ten include Dwayne Johnson for Black Adam ($22.5million), Will Ferrell for Spirited ($20million), and Joaquin Phoenix for the sequel to Joker ($20million).

According to the list, Margot Robbie is the highest paid woman in Hollywood. She’s set to earn 12.5million for her role in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, level with her co-star Ryan Gosling and Steve Carell for Minions: The Rise Of Gru. Robbie’s placed, overall, 16th on the list.

This is followed by Millie Bobby Brown for Enola Holmes 2 ($10million), while Emily Blunt will reportedly earn $4million from Christopher Nolan’s next film Oppenheimer.

In a three-star review of Top Gun: Maverick, NME wrote: “Top Gun: Maverick does exactly what its intended audience wants it to do – pile on the airborne thrills and steely military heroics without knotting things up with too much moralising or complex character development.

“Its plot may just be an extended Rocky-style training film for the jet fighter equivalent of the bombing of the Death Star, but throwbacks to the original movie supply the emotional heart.”