Hollywood producer and investor Steve Bing has died at the age of 55, his publicist confirmed.

Bing financed the 2004 Tom Hanks-starring film The Polar Express and co-wrote 2003 comedy Kangaroo Jack, as well as founding Shangri-La Entertainment, an organisation with interests in property, construction, entertainment and music.

Former US president Bill Clinton, who was friends with Bing, said on Twitter: “I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in.

I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) June 23, 2020

Advertisement

“I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace.”

TMZ reports that Bing died after falling from a building in Los Angeles. Bing’s publicist, Michelle Bega told Sky News she was “overwhelmed” and now “trying to process this unbelievable and sad event”.

Steve Bing also financed Robert Zemeckis’ 2007 animated fantasy Beowulf and the 2000 Sylvester Stallone Get Carter remake, after inheriting $600million (£481million) from his grandfather when he was 18.

Bing’s former partner, actress Elizabeth Hurley shared a statement on her Instagram account following his passing. “I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end,” she began.

Advertisement

“Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter.

Hurley and Bing had a son together, who is now 18. “In the past year we had become close again,” Hurley added. “We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages.”

For help and advice on mental health: