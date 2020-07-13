Homeowner finds secret apartment inside attic that “looks like horror film”

A homeowner has shared photos of a secret and decaying house within his attic.

Reddit user u/CatchingWindows, believed to be in the US, first said “There’s a house in my attic.”

He then added as a disclaimer with the pictures, “Coz people keep asking, it was a store where the owners lived upstairs.”

Advertisement

“I believe someone told me it was Carl’s market,” the explanation continued. “But it was turned into a church. I’m guessing the church owners didn’t want to bother with knowing it down so they just built around it.”

The user says he found “junk, old cabinet, a tire, a hat, a toilet and a sink” in the attic, and added “Dirt. Lots of dirt. And spiders. The only way out of the attic is through a small square hole, so extra scary.”

The attic is said to contain several rooms, unbroken glass windows that have been since covered up, a toilet dating back several decades, and a bathroom sink.

In response to the photos and explanations regarding the secret attic, one Reddit user said in response: “Your attic house looks like a beginning to a horror movie.”

One user asked if Pennywise the clown, from Stephen King’s It lived in the attic, to which the owner said: “No I’d guess Satan lives there because it was over 100F up there.”

Advertisement

Further user comments replying to the eerie photos said “Run dude” and another said “Bruh, that’s creepy as hell.”