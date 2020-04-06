Honor Blackman, who played Bond girl Pussy Galore, dies aged 94

Actress Honor Blackman, perhaps best known for playing James Bond girl Pussy Galore in 1964’s Goldfinger, has died aged 94.

The actress’ family announced the news today (April 6), revealing that she had passed away from natural causes.

“It’s with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Honor Blackman aged 94,” the said in a statement (via The Guardian).

“She died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by her family. She was much loved and will be greatly missed by her two children Barnaby and Lottie, and grandchildren Daisy, Oscar, Olive and Toby.”

Blackman was also well-known for her role as Cathy Gale in 1960s TV show The Avengers, as well as parts in Shalako and Jason and the Argonauts.

“As well as being a much-adored mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor of hugely prolific creative talent,” her family’s statement continued.

“With an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess, along with her unique voice and a dedicated work ethic, she achieved an unparalleled iconic status in the world of film and entertainment and with absolute commitment to her craft and total professionalism in all her endeavours she contributed to some of the great films and theatre productions of our times.”

Blackman was married and divorced twice to Bill Sankey and Maurice Kaufmann, and adopted two children with the latter.

She also had a singing career, earning a surprise hit with Avengers co-star Patrick Macnee with 1964’s ‘Kinky Boots’, which resurfaced in the charts in 1990 after being championed by Simon Mayo on BBC Radio 1.

Since the news broke, tributes have poured in for Blackman, including from Hot Fuzz director Edgar Wright, who tweeted: “RIP, ultimate Bond Girl and original Avenger, Honor Blackman.”

RIP, ultimate Bond Girl and original Avenger, Honor Blackman. pic.twitter.com/D1IXN0KLIw — edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 6, 2020

Farewell Honor Blackman. She will live forever as Pussy Galore in ‘Goldfinger’. @007 pic.twitter.com/Ae7BarFbjT — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) April 6, 2020