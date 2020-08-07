Horror movie streaming service Shudder launches in Australia

The horror movie genre streaming service Shudder has finally launched in Australia.

The AMC-owned company announced the Australian arm of the service back in 2018 without a date, after the success of its US launch in 2015. Technical issues reportedly set the start of the Australian service back before it finally came online this week.

The service hosts Shudder original feature films and tv series, including Beach House, Eli Roth’s History of Horror, A Discovery of Witches, Deadtectives, and more. It also holds horror classics, including the Halloween franchise. On the site, the cursor trembles in fear when you hover over a button.

Advertisement

Per the service’s support guide, some of the older films on the site have a maximum resolution of 480p, though the “majority” are kept at 720p.

Due to domestic licensing agreements, the Australian library is smaller than the US service – Gizmodo points out that AMC series The Walking Dead is not on the Australian service, as the rights belong to Foxtel locally.

Shudder is currently offering two tiers of membership: $6.99 a month, or $69.99 for an annual subscription. A seven day free trial is also currently available – you can sign up here.

Shudder is the second major streaming service to launch in Australia this year, following Foxtel’s Binge.