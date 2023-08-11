Netflix‘s action-packed Heart Of Stone arrives on Netflix today (Friday, August 11) – you can find details regarding its runtime below.

In the film Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot takes on the role of a global guardian once more (minus superpowers), playing Rachel Stone an intelligence operative. Put in an unenviable position, Stone finds herself as the only one standing between her powerful global peacekeeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset.

In its review, NME.com said Heart Of Stone is “plenty of fun and far slicker than a lot of recent Netflix content”. Indeed, the three-star rated film earned a call for a follow-up thanks to its entertainment factor.

Picking up the bumps, scrapes and punchlines beside Gadot in this high-paced action flick are 50 Shades Of Grey star Jamie Dornan and Crazy Rich Asians‘ Jing Lusi. Tom Harper, who helmed Aeronauts and the 2016 mini-series of War & Peace featuring Lily James, took charge behind the camera.

How long is Heart Of Stone on Netflix?

The film has an official run-time of two hours and two minutes, meaning that the action is a punchier and quicker film than both Gadot’s solo outings as Wonder Woman. The original DC film clocked up a run-time two hours and 21 minutes, while 2020’s follow-up Wonder Woman: 1984 was even longer at two hours and 31 minutes.

Speaking ahead of the film’s release Dornan told Collider he was particularly proud of what the cast and crew undertook when signing on to make Heart Of Stone, saying: “I just think the scale of it and the ambition of it, and hopefully, we’ve pulled that off. You know, we’re taking people on a proper ride here, and particularly, you know, right from the off, those first 15 minutes are like, you better be ready for it.”

Meanwhile, Gadot said: “I’m excited for people to sit at the edge of their seats. I’m excited for them to reveal the twists and turns. I think there’s a really good, healthy amount of humour and action and drama, and just for people to enjoy it and have fun with us with the movie.”

Catch a trailer for Heart Of Stone below.