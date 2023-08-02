Meg 2: The Trench arrives at cinemas week – you can find details regarding its runtime below.

Upping the ante from the first film (released in 2018), Meg 2 sees returning tough man Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) and his team encounter an entire batch of megalodons — one of which is dubbed the largest shark ever — as well as a variety of other prehistoric sea creatures.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “Jonas Taylor leads a research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival.

Advertisement

“Pitted against colossal, prehistoric sharks and relentless environmental plunderers, they must outrun, outsmart and outswim their merciless predators.”

How long is Meg 2: The Trench?

The sequel has a runtime of one hour and 56 minutes, which is just three minutes longer than the first film.

Is there a trailer for Meg 2: The Trench?

The first full-length trailer for the film was released in May. You can watch it above. The final full-length trailer, which you can watch here, offers a closer look at the trench as Jonas and his team encounter the prehistoric sea creatures for the first time.

In a two-star review of the first film, NME wrote: “It doesn’t go for grisly scares or the fear of seabound isolation like The Shallows, and while there are nods to Jaws throughout – jetties dragged into open water, buckled fishing lines at the back of a fishing boat, a snack-sized dog called Pippin – it couldn’t be further from the classic Spielberg movie’s slow-and-steady tone.”

Advertisement

“Nope, it’s Jason Statham fighting a fucking massive shark. Nuance has been cast adrift, here. There’s a nonsensical plot about undiscovered ocean trenches, past military operations gone wrong, and – of course – a budding romantic sub-story, but following it is relatively pointless – The Meg is set-piece after set-piece, shark snack after shark snack.”