How many ‘John Wick’ movies are there?

John Wick: Chapter 4 landed in cinemas last week, with Keanu Reeves reprising the titular role once again on the big screen.

Directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, the action-thriller follows Wick as he “uncovers a path to defeating the High Table”.

“But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes,” a synopsis about the new movie adds.

How many John Wick films have been released so far?

The John Wick franchise currently consists of four movies. The series kicked off with John Wick in October 2014, before John Wick: Chapter 2 followed in February 2017 – both films were written by Derek Kolstad and directed by Stahelski (with the original also featuring co-director David Leitch).

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum was then released in May 2019 with Stahelski once again directing, while the script was handled by Kolstad, Shay Hatten, Chris Collins and Marc Abrams. The fourth and most recent film in the franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4, was released in March 2023, and was directed by Stahelski from a script by Hatten and Michael Finch.

A John Wick spin-off film titled Ballerina is set for release in either the spring or summer of 2024, with Ana de Armas set to play the leading role of Rooney, a ballerina-assassin. Len Wiseman will be in the director’s chair, while Reeves will make an appearance in the movie.

A separate spin-off TV miniseries titled The Continental is set to premiere in the autumn on the US network Peacock, with a UK destination yet to be confirmed. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake told Deadline earlier this week that “the episodes are nearly finished”.

Will there be a John Wick 5?

There’s been no official confirmation of a John Wick 5, but don’t give up hope just yet. “We’re not ready to say goodbye to Keanu with this franchise,” Drake told Deadline about the actor’s John Wick future. “It’s what alternative there will be… There’s a lot of different things that we can do.

“I’ve seen this movie five times in the last week. I can see the way that the audience moves him.”