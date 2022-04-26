Howard Stern says Johnny Depp is “overacting” in his civil trial against Amber Heard

Howard Stern has said Johnny Depp was “overacting” when he testified against Amber Heard during the former couple’s defamation trial, calling Depp a “huge narcissist”.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation over an opinion piece she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 about their alleged abusive relationship. Depp’s lawyers have argued that the article falsely implies she was sexually and physically abused by Depp during their marriage. Heard filed a counter-claim, saying Depp has created a smear campaign.

On Monday (April 25) during the latest episode of The Howard Stern Show, Stern discussed various developments in the trial between Depp and Heard.

The ongoing court hearings have been live-streamed across several platforms since April 11. Per Variety, Heard’s legal representatives tried to prevent cameras from broadcasting proceedings; however, live-streaming was approved by Judge Penney Azcarate and the decision was not publicly challenged by Depp’s team.

Stern touched upon this during his SiriusXM radio show, as Mediaite reports, saying that it appeared to him that Depp wanted the trial televised.

“I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist,” Stern said, “and what I mean by that is – he figured, ‘I’ll put this on TV and because I’m so persuasive and because I’m so smart, I’m such a wonderful guy’.”

Howard also said he thought Depp was “so over-acting” during the trial, even saying the actor was “writing his own material as he goes along”. Agreeing with comments made by his co-host Robin Quivers – that Depp “is trying to save his career” but the trial is not “going to help” – Stern continued that Depp seems to think he “‘will charm the pants off of America at the trial’. No, you won’t.

“It’s not going well for you, it’s not going well for her. It’s not going well for anybody. You sound like two battling children.”

Depp’s testimony concluded on April 25. Heard is expected to testify in coming days.

Depp and Heard’s trial has gone viral on social media in recent days, with a new video emerging yesterday – posted by journalist Nick Wallis – showing an enormous queue of public spectators waiting outside the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia, where the trial is taking place.

One hundred wristbands are made available each morning for spectators, and interest in the trial has seemingly increased in part due to the live-streaming of proceedings and subsequent memes and viral TikTok videos.

Just last week during his cross-examination, Depp was asked about his interactions with Marilyn Manson as part of an inquiry into the actor’s history of substance abuse. “We drank together, we’ve had cocaine together maybe a couple of times,” Depp said.

Heard’s lawyer asked if pills were involved, to which Depp replied with a chuckle: “I once gave Marilyn Manson a pill so that he would stop talking so much.”