Hugh Grant confirms he’s “married to James Bond” in ‘Glass Onion’

Hugh Grant has confirmed that he’s “married to James Bond” in new Knives Out sequel Glass Onion.

The sequel to Rian Johnson’s 2019 mystery film initially had a limited release in cinemas, being screened from November 23 before debuting on Netflix exactly a month later.

In the film, we get a fleeting glimpse into the personal life of Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) and a look at Philip, a character played by Hugh Grant who seemingly is Blanc’s husband.

Confirming the theory, Grant told Collider: “It’s the tiniest little moment. I don’t really know why they wanted to do it but anyway, I thought Knives Out 1 was brilliant, and so yeah, I thought why not? I turn up for a few hours…”

Netflix recently revealed that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was watched for 82.1million hours over its first weekend.

By Netflix’s estimation, dividing viewing hours by the film’s 139-minute runtime, 35million households worldwide watched the film over the Christmas weekend. These figures make Glass Onion the sixth biggest film debut on Netflix in the last two years.

Last year, Netflix paid $450million (£372million) for the rights to two sequels to Knives Out, plus $40million (£33million) to produce the first of these, which became Glass Onion. The other sequel is already in development.

NME recently spoke to Daniel Craig and Janelle Monáe about the film in a video interview. Craig discussed, among many things, his character’s sexuality, after Rian Johnson confirmed that his character, Benoit Blanc, was gay when it was revealed that Blanc is now living with a man.

When asked by NME if his character’s sexuality was discussed long ago or naturally emerged over time, Craig replied: “It was something that seemed right. You know; look who he lives with – who wouldn’t want to live with that person?”

In a four-star review of Glass Onion, NME wrote: “Glass Onion celebrates the murder-mystery with style and sass by crafting Hollywood’s most expensive looking parlour game. This is what winter afternoons were made for.”