Hugh Grant is a massive BLACKPINK fan

Hugh Grant has revealed that he’s now a “rabid” BLACKPINK fan.

The actor took his daughter and her friends to see the K-pop band at BST Hyde Park on Sunday (July 2) – and ended up becoming a firm “Blink”.

“Very grateful to three eleven year olds for taking me to see @BLACKPINK yesterday. Am rabid Blink now. Slept with my heart hammer,” Grant tweeted.

Advertisement

The term “Blink” refers to the nickname that BLACKPINK give their fans. A heart hammer is a light-up pink hammer with heart-shaped ends that is sold in the band’s merchandise range.

Very grateful to three eleven year olds for taking me to see @BLACKPINK yesterday. Am rabid Blink now. Slept with my heart hammer. — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) July 3, 2023

BLACKPINK made history over the weekend by becoming the first Korean group to headline a major festival in the UK.

Meanwhile, earlier this year Grant was revealed to be playing an Oompa-Loompa in the upcoming film Wonka.

Set for release later this year (December 15) via Warner Bros., the film is the third film adaptation to be made of Roald Dahl’s popular children’s book Charlie And The Chocolate Factory – and will feature Timothée Chalamet as the character Willy Wonka.

Now, following the release of a new trailer at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, it has been revealed that Grant will be playing the role of one of Wonka’s Oompa-Loompas.

Advertisement

In the extended footage, which was shown to exhibitors on April 15, the fictional sweet treat developer comes across the Oompa-Loompa (Grant), who is trapped in a glass jar, and later hires him to work in his factory.

The footage also paid homage to Singin’ In the Rain, showing Chalamet singing, dancing and spinning around a light pole while searching for magical recipes. It also provided the audience with a glimpse into Olivia Colman’s character as a Cockney innkeeper and Sally Hawkins as Wonka’s mother.