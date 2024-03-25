Hugh Grant says he’s considered going into politics

Hugh Grant has revealed it has “crossed his mind” to go into politics, though admitted he would find it “almost impossible to actually get anything done”.

The actor, who is currently appearing in HBO political TV series The Regime alongside Kate Winslet, has been politically active, notably in campaigns against the British tabloid press, and has played politicians on screen, including in Love Actually and A Very English Scandal.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Grant was asked whether he would ever want to go into politics himself, the star replying: “It has crossed my mind. But what I really see close up is that it’s almost impossible to actually get anything done. It’s just impossible. You’ve got to bring so many people with you.

“My wife [Anna Elisabet Eberstein]’s mother is a politician. She was quite senior in the Swedish Parliament. Whenever the subject comes up, she just says, ‘Don’t. You have to water down everything. It’s all horse trading. And nowadays the incoming abuse is unthinkable.'”

Grant explained that in the last UK general election in 2019, he mounted “a tiny campaign to try and persuade people to vote tactically”, elaborating: “In our electoral system, this was the way to prevent Boris and company getting back into power.

“I campaigned in a few marginal constituencies for whoever was the closest rival to the conservative candidate. Actually, I did very badly. We lost in every single constituency.”

The actor went on to reveal that he got “abuse” from the right, adding: “I never know if they’re real or if they’re bots. But they’re good. They’re brilliant at what they do. And it was absolutely terrifying.

“I’ve had a bit of it before during the Hacked Off campaign, but this was really extreme and shocking and threatening to one’s family. So, I do see that you have to be either very brave or insane to go into politics in the digital age.”

Grant recently appeared in Wonka alongside Timothée Chalamet, and went viral last month after channelling his Oompa Loompa character at the BAFTA Film Awards while presenting the Best Director prize.

While promoting the film in December, the actor revealed that director Paul King sent him a picture of a naked Oompa Loompa as a joke while working on the movie.