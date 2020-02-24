HBO has dropped a new teaser for its upcoming docudrama Bad Education, starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman and Academy Award winner Allison Janney. Watch the trailer below.

Based on a true story, the film centres around Long Island superintendent Frank Tassone, played by Jackman, and his accomplice Pam Gluckin, played by Janney, as they attempt to embezzle over $11 million USD from the Roslyn school district. “I wanted to make a difference,” Jackson’s Tassone says in the clip. Check it out here:

Advertisement

In a press statement, a description of the film reads: “Frank Tassone and Pam Gluckin… reign over a popular Long Island school district on the verge of the nation’s top spot, spurring record college admissions and soaring property values. But when an embezzlement scheme surfaces that threatens to destroy all they have built, Frank is forced to maintain order and secrecy – by whatever means necessary.”

The film is directed by Cory Finley and written by Mike Makowsky. It’s also based on a New York Magazine article by Robert Kolker, which was originally published in 2004.

Alongside Jackman and Janney, the film also stars Ray Romano, Alex Wolff, Geraldine Viswanathan, Rafael Casal and Annaleigh Ashford.

Bad Education will be available to stream on HBO Go the same time it premieres in the US on Saturday, April 26. It originally made its premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.