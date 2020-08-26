Hugh Jackman and Margot Robbie announced as ambassadors for Australian anti-racism campaign

Hugh Jackman and Margot Robbie are among several celebrities announced as ambassadors for a new anti-racism campaign, DoMore, launching in Australia today (August 26).

According to a press release, the DoMore campaign is “a call to action for all Australians to be allies”.

The DoMore Australia launch video features personal messages from other ambassadors, including NBA star Ben Simmons, actors Miranda Tapsell and Samara Weaving, tennis icon Nick Kyrgios and more, who address the Australian community at large.

“We can all make changes in our everyday lives – it’s about listening, understanding, doing your research and learning about others’ experiences,” Simmons said. “Putting that into action and doing more to stop racism is something all Australians can play a part in.”

Watch the DoMore launch video below:

The goal of DoMore is to amplify current discussions around racism and the impact it can have, and encourage positive change from those conversations. In engaging with more BIPOC and listening to other people’s stories, DoMore hopes to “create tangible change and shape a better future for all”.

New videos will be uploaded weekly to the DoMore website, featuring interviews that document real-life experiences from Australians from different backgrounds. These stories are made to “encourage active participation in the name of anti-racism”.

