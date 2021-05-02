Hugh Jackman asks Ryan Reynolds for ‘Deadpool 3’ role via police officer

Hugh Jackman has teased Ryan Reynolds and asked for a role in Deadpool 3 via a New York City police officer.

Jackman, who has had a friendly rivalry with Reynolds for years, shared a video of a chance encounter he had with officer John Dobkowski on the street in NYC.

In the video, Jackman said: “John just came up to me and I thought he was gonna somehow give me a ticket for something. But anyway, John, say what you just said to me.”

Advertisement

Dobkowski then addressed Reynolds, saying: “Hey, Ryan, you’ve got to get this guy in Deadpool 3.

“Even if it is for a 10-minute cameo, that would be awesome. That movie would be so cool, so great. It would blow the box office.”

He then jokingly threatened that, if Reynolds didn’t oblige, “I’ll ticket you when you come to New York City.”

See the encounter below.

Officer Dobkowski is doling out incredibly smart career advice for @VancityReynolds. Sharing is caring. pic.twitter.com/r4LWBohQEM — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) May 1, 2021

Earlier this year, Deadpool 3 was confirmed as the first first R-rated movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Advertisement

It comes after it was previously revealed that Reynolds had recruited Bob’s Burgers writers the Molyneux sisters for the new film.

Last year, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld blamed Marvel for the delay in starting work on the third movie in the series. Marvel became involved with Deadpool after the film’s studio Fox merged with Disney.

“I blame Marvel…blame Marvel that that hasn’t happened yet. They are the reason it isn’t happening,” Liefeld said at the time. “Whatever conundrum or it didn’t fit into your master plan, just commission it. Okay, commission it. You know if Frank Frazetta was still around, you would say, ‘Frank paint for me.'”

Reynolds previously said that he believes that Deadpool 3 will go in “a completely different direction” to the previous two films in the series.