Hugh Jackman reacts to giant Ryan Reynolds billboard near his home: “Good luck”

Hugh Jackman has reacted to a giant billboard of Ryan Reynolds near his home, as part of the pair’s playful rivalry.

The two actors have been jokingly taking aim at each other over the years, with a back-and-forth about each other’s films on social media.

After spotting a billboard of Reynolds near his home in New York City which was promoting his Netflix film Red Notice, Jackman took to social media to post a tongue-in-cheek response.

“Wow. Wow, Ryan… I see,” Jackman can be heard saying in a video he posted on Twitter. “Yeah, yeah, yeah. Could have put that anywhere really but you had to put it right next to… I get it. That’s fine.

“No problem, brother. That’s the way you want to do it. Good luck.”

Speaking to The Daily Beast in 2020 discussing the ongoing rivalry, Jackman said: “I’ve found in the past that it gets unhealthy if it’s more than five hours of obsessing over how to get Ryan Reynolds. But five hours is good and healthy and keeps me strong and ready.”

In a three-star review of Red Notice, NME wrote: “Writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber (Dodgeball) is clearly still in love with the movies of his youth, and he manages to fit practically all of them into one script.

“A late act pop-star cameo is completely unnecessary, but so is everything else in Red Notice – and that’s sort of the whole point. Filled with an excess of everything (including, weirdly, Paul Hollywood), and clearly terrified of taking even the smallest of risks, it’s a $200million blockbuster buffet aimed at anyone and everyone.”