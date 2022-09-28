Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’, Ryan Reynolds confirms

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine for Deadpool 3.

Reynolds announced the surprise casting in a recent video shared on his Twitter account, also confirming that the film will be released on September 6, 2024.

“Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one,” the actor tweeted, in reference to Deadpool’s previous appearance in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

In the video, Reynolds sits on a sofa and discusses his desire to make Deadpool’s first official appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) “feel special”.

He then narrates about his search for inspiration over footage of him walking through the woods and working out in a gym while wearing a Wrexham AFC baseball cap – a nod to the Welsh football team he and fellow actor Rob McElhenney recently purchased.

The video then cuts back to Reynolds on the sofa, as Jackman walks past in the background of the shot.

“Hey, Hugh,” says Reynolds, “Want to play Wolverine one more time?”

“Yeah, sure, Ryan,” Jackman replies.

The clip then cuts to a title card, which reads: “Coming Hughn”. It’s soon followed by the Deadpool logo, which is promptly scratched out by Wolverine’s iconic claws.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Jackman last appeared as the classic Marvel character in 2017’s Logan, which was assumed to be his final outing in the role.

Back in June, Deadpool 3 writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese assured fans that the R-rated franchise won’t be “Disneyfied”, following Disney‘s acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

“Don’t worry about that,” Reese told Den Of Geek. “They’ve been very supportive with regard to that. Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we’ll hear at some point, ‘Maybe not that joke.’

“But I think they’ve been incredibly supportive of what we’re doing, because obviously we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they’ve seen the success and they’ve had their own even greater success. So hopefully it’ll be a marriage made in heaven. But we’ve definitely got their support, and that’s a great thing to feel.”