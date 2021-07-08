Hugh Jackman thought Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ was about him

Hugh Jackman has playfully recounted the time when, as a teenager, he convinced himself that Whitney Houston‘s 1992 hit ‘I Will Always Love You’ was directed at him.

Speaking in a new Instagram video, the 52-year-old actor jokingly suggested that the last line may not be “you” after all.

“By the way, listen to the very last lyric of ‘I Will Always Love You’ by Whitney Houston. She actually says Hugh, I promise you. The very last – it is Hugh.

“Well, I made myself believe that when I was 15.”

The post is captioned: “I told my younger self that Whitney Houston was singing to me. I might still believe it. I love you”.

Watch the clip below, which also includes Jackman belting out the start of the song’s chorus before bursting into laughter.

Two images that were shared to Jackman’s Instagram Story on Tuesday (July 6), meanwhile, have prompted fans to speculate that he might be returning to the role of Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor played the X-Men character across nine films, seemingly hanging up his claws with 2017’s Logan.

The first was an image of Boss Logic artwork of a Wolverine claw, while the second saw Jackman posing next to Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios and boss of the MCU.

Disney and Marvel currently own the rights to the X-Men franchise following Disney’s merger with Fox in 2019, so a new project could be in the works in the future.

However, every film in Phase 4 of the MCU has already been announced, so a new X-Men project would be unlikely to arrive until 2024 or 2025.