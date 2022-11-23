Ice Cube lost out on “$9m film role” because he refused COVID vaccine: “I didn’t want to get the motherfucking jab”

Ice Cube has said he lost out on a $9million (£7.5million) movie role because he refused to get the COVID vaccine.

In October 2021, it was reported that the actor-rapper had been dropped from the Jack Black comedy Oh Hell No by director Kitao Sakurai.

It was claimed that Sony required all of its cast members to be vaccinated before filming, which took place in Hawaii.

Ice Cube has now confirmed these reports, saying he lost the gig because “I didn’t want to get the motherfucking jab”.

Speaking on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, he said: “I turned down $9m. I didn’t want to get the jab. Fuck that jab. Fuck ya’ll for trying to make me get it.”

The actor clarified, however, that he didn’t actually reject the role himself, stating: “Those motherfuckers didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot. I didn’t turn it down.

“They just wouldn’t give it to me. The covid shot, the jab… I didn’t need it. I didn’t catch that shit at all. Nothing. Fuck them. I didn’t need that shit.”

Addressing whether his anti-Covid vax views will affect his career, Ice Cube said: “I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right now.”

When it was suggested that he should work with a streaming service instead, the actor added: “That’s Hollywood though. They’re on some shit. But me too – I’m on some shit, too.”

Elsewhere, Ice Cube recently refuted Kanye “Ye” West’s claim that he influenced the latter’s recent spate of anti-Semitic remarks.

“I hate that my name was dragged into this Drunk Champs bullshit,” Ice Cube wrote on Twitter.

“I don’t know what Ye meant by his statements, you’re gonna have to ask him. I didn’t put the batteries in his back. Please leave my name out of all the antisemitic talk. I’m not antisemitic and never have been.”