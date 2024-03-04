Idina Menzel celebrates 10 years since John Travolta’s ‘Adele Dazeem’ blunder at Oscars

Idina Menzel has jokingly celebrated the 10th anniversary of the moment John Travolta called her the wrong name at the 2014 Oscars.

The actress posted a TikTok in which she sang happy birthday to ‘Adele Dazeem’, the name Travolta mistakenly referred to her as during the ceremony.

“Hey, Adele Dazeem, it’s Idina Menzel. I just wanted to say happy birthday,” the actress said. “I’m sending you so much love and positive energy, I hope you have the best, best day.”

Menzel then sang happy birthday to Adele Dazeem before adding, “Have a great one, lots of love, bye!”

Travolta mixed up Menzel’s name when introducing her on stage to perform ‘Let It Go’ at the 2014 Oscars.

“There will always be a special place in my heart for the movie musical and for the songs that create their most memorable moments,” he said in his speech. “Here to perform the Oscar-nominated, gorgeously empowering song Let It Go, from the Oscar-winning animated movie Frozen, please welcome the wickedly talented, one and only, Adele Dazeem.”

After being widely mocked online for his mistake, Travolta explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the following year that the producers changed what was written on the autocue and he had no time to rehearse it backstage because he was distracted by Goldie Hawn.

At the Oscars the following year, he made a joking reference to the moment when he presented an award with Menzel at the 2015 Oscars.

