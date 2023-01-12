Idris Elba confirms release date for ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ movie

Idris Elba has confirmed the release date of the Luther movie, Luther: The Fallen Sun.

READ MORE: 30 massive movies you need to see in 2023



After teasing a big announcement via his social media on Thursday afternoon (January 12), the actor posted a video clip breaking the news in character as DCI John Luther. In the video, he also revealed there would be both a theatrical release and one via streaming.

He captioned the post: “24.02.23 in cinemas. 10.03.23 on Netflix. See you soon. @netflix #LutherTheFallenSun [sic].”

Advertisement

The upcoming film sees the actor return to the role of DCI John Luther, which he played on TV across five series between 2010 and 2019.

The psychological crime thriller has seen Elba at its helm since it first aired as a BBC drama back in 2010. Throughout its five season run, the detective solved an array of gruesome crimes in London, but the film will see Luther tackle one of his trickiest crimes to date – after having to make a daring prison escape.

The official synopsis reads: “A gruesome serial killer is terrorising London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.”

Earlier on this week it was revealed that Elba has high hopes for the character – even beyond himself. He told Total Film: “It’s not a competition, but I reference Bond as a template for the type of film we’re going for.”

He continued: “John is a leading character in a film that he’s the hero of. That’s the comparison I’m making. Some films do them well – Bond is one of them. But my ambition for it is to have that sort of scale, that reverence.

Advertisement

“I want people to be like: ‘Ooh! Luther, the first film? Wicked.’ And to continue that. And then maybe later down the line, when I’m too old, someone else will step in to play John.”