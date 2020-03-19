Idris Elba updates fans after coronavirus diagnosis: “I’m worried about what’s going on”

Actor Idris Elba has provided an update for fans after he was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this week.

The Luther star revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday despite showing no symptoms, and provided an update for fans on Tuesday night after going into isolation.

Elba said it had been a “mad 24 hours”, but thanked fans for their outpouring of support in the wake of his diagnosis.

Advertisement

“I certainly felt at the end of the day…that was the right thing to do, to share what we’re going through, because we ain’t the only ones,” he said on social media.

“Some of you probably watching right now are going through the same thing, testing positive and quarantined at home hoping for the best.”

He added that he was “feeling ok” and checking his temperature twice a day despite not showing any symptoms of the virus.

Elba also addressed the backlash that his wife Sabrina faced for standing by his side in the original announcement, and said she had only been tested on Tuesday morning.

“Just for clarification, Sabrina wanted to be by my side, as much as we talked about her not coming to where I am, she did, and wanted to and I love her even more for it and I would do the same for her,” he said.

“I see a lot of people saying Sabrina shouldn’t be there…in this time…love is all you can get. Who am I gonna turn down my wife’s support? As much as I wanted to keep her safe, we presumed if I had it there was a likelihood she’d have it too. Hope you guys can understand that.”

Advertisement

Idris, who was set to begin production on a film before the diagnosis, said he was worried because he had asthma – which puts him at higher risk of suffering from the condition.

“Yes, of course I’m worried. I’m worried about having the virus, I’m worried about having asthma and how that can make things really complicated for me really quickly,” he said.

“I’m really worried about whats going on in the world, if I’m honest, I’m worried about how we’re dealing with it.”

He added: “I think part of me dealing with this and speaking to you publicly is part of me coping with how the world is dealing with it. I’m proud of Tom Hanks…who came out and said they have it, and been public about it.

“I was definitely motivated by Tom’s move there. But also, I think, there’s some transparency given to this situation when someone like Tom or myself is in this situation. I’m worried that people aren’t talking to each other about it, I’m worried people are going to stigmatise…I’m worried we’re going to panic and send the whole world into a spin.”

In a press conference relating to the coronavirus crisis earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said UK citizens should now avoid all “non-essential” contact with others as cases of the virus continue to increase worldwide.